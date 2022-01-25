TPD expected to release officer body cam video in jail confrontation

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department expects to release body cam video Tuesday of a confrontation between an officer and a handcuffed suspect.

TPD officer Charles Hansford was fired Monday after engaging in a physical confrontation with a handcuffed suspect inside the sally port at the Leon County Jail, TPD announced Monday. The jail’s surveillance video of the incident was released on TPD’s YouTube page Monday evening.

The confrontation happened at 4:42 a.m. on Jan. 17, according to the time stamp on the jail surveillance video.

In an interview with WCTV Tuesday morning, TPD Chief Lawrence Revell said Officer Campbell informed his supervisor of the incident the morning it happened.

Chief Revell said he and his command staff reviewed the body camera video on the morning of Tuesday, Jan. 18.

“You can’t tell as much about [the incident], but we knew there was something there, so we put the officer on administrative leave at that point, pending the investigation, notified them of the investigation per our protocol,” Revell said.

Revell said TPD received the video from the jail on Wednesday, Jan. 19.

“We obviously knew we had a much more serious issue at that point, and we began the internal investigation process,” Revell said.

Revell said when conducting interviews with Officer Campbell, TPD reached out to State Attorney Jack Campbell.

He said in collaboration with Campbell, TPD stopped the internal affairs investigation, and the department began a criminal investigation.

“At that point, I made the decision to go ahead and terminate the officer,” Revell said.

Revell said the criminal investigation is ongoing, and the internal investigation will resume after it’s complete. He did not comment on what led to the altercation, citing the ongoing investigation.

“But it was clearly, from my viewing of that video, it was clearly not in keeping with the standards of Tallahassee Police Department and our procedures, and that’s why I made the decision that I did,” Revell said.

Campbell confirmed Monday that Officer Hansford will likely face criminal charges for it. He said those will not be filed Tuesday and the decision could take a week or more.

“I expect TPD to do a complete investigation and I expect that to take a week to 10 days,” Campbell said. “I will make my charging decisions once I receive that.”

Campbell would not comment on the nature or severity of charges being considered.

TPD says the suspect was being arrested for driving under the influence in the wake of a crash near Blair Stone and Centerville roads.

The suspect’s name has not yet been released, but the state attorney says he will still face charges in the crash.

“The cases are interrelated, certainly,” Campbell said. “However, two wrongs don’t make a right. I will move forward with two criminal cases now. Because an officer did something wrong, it is not a get out of jail free card.”

TPD tells us it is still working to redact what it describes as “hours” of body camera video. WCTV will provide a link to view the videos in their entirety once they are released publicly.

