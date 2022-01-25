Update: Mother charged after human remains found in missing Vienna child case

VIENNA, Ga. (WALB) - The mother of a Vienna missing child is facing murder and concealing a death charges after human remains were found, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).

Agents said on Saturday, around 12:30 p.m., the Vienna Department asked for investigative assistance to find 4-year-old Jayceon Mathis. Mathis was reported missing by family members after they said they haven’t seen him for several months.

Keara Cotton is facing murder and concealing a death charges after human remains were found in the investigation of her missing child. (Georgia Bureau of Investigation)

Law enforcement said they weren’t able to find Mathis’ mother, Keara Cotton, 27, since the complaint was filed on Jan. 20.

On Monday, Cotton was taken into custody.

On Tuesday, the GBI said human remains were found in Cordele near East 16th Ave.

Cotton is now charged with murder, concealing the death of another and second degree cruelty to children.

The remains will be sent to the GBI Medical Examiner’s Office for identification, according to the GBI.

The GBI said the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GBI. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

