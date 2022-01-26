Advertisement

City of Tallahassee to participate in new Council on Status of Men and Boys

By Monica Casey
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 6:46 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Council on the Status of Men and Boys is one step closer to becoming to a reality.

Leon County Sheriff Walt McNeil called for the creation of the council based on findings in the Anatomy of a Homicide report.

The report shows the largest proportion of victims and offenders in deadly crime are young, African American males.

The Leon County Commission unanimously voted to create the Council last month, and the City Commission voted to get involved at Wednesday’s meeting.

Sheriff McNeil told local leaders it will take multiple sectors of the community, not only law enforcement, to reach young people and stop the violence.

The City’s Community Services Director and TEMPO founder Dr. Kimball Thomas believes existing City programs can help with the issue.

“One is our in school youth program, the Tallahassee Future Leaders Academy, we’re having success with young men there, but also with our TEMPO program with out of school youth,” Dr. Thomas said. “We like what our data points say and suggest with the flash points in the report that says we are doing a good job and having great success.”

Dr. Thomas said he looked at TEMPO statistics after the Anatomy of a Homicide report was released. He said of the 18 to 24 year-old African American males in the TEMPO program, of the 265 who were formerly incarcerated, none have reoffended. 23 have been awarded GEDs, and 33 are enrolled in a technical college.

The County Commission will handle the specifics on staffing, responsibilities, and duration of the Council.

County Commissioners told McNeil in December that they want to create the Council as quickly as possible.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Florida Sun Estates
‘So many empty trailers:’ tenants at Florida Sun Estates forced out due to rising rent
‘No coverup or conspiracy’: Lowndes County Sheriff releases synopsis of Kendrick Johnson investigation
The Florida Highway Patrol says people were trapped in a vehicle after hitting a tree on Old...
FHP: 2 kids, 1 adult seriously injured after Old Woodville Road Crash
The Tallahassee Police Department announced Monday evening that it has fired one of its...
Tallahassee police officer fired after confrontation at jail
Dominique Amilcar faces charges of firing a deadly missile into a building, resisting an...
Man arrested for firing into girlfriend’s apartment, Tallahassee police say

Latest News

Tallahassee police are investigating a shooting in the 1200 block of Stuckey Avenue.
TPD investigates shooting on Stuckey Avenue
TEMPO program receives new grants, creates new partnerships
TEMPO program receives new grants, creates new partnerships
Robert Carter in court on the second day of the trial.
Jury finds Robert Carter guilty on 19 of 21 counts
FAMU holds 2022 spring career expo
FAMU holds 2022 spring career expo