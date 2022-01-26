City of Tallahassee to participate in new Council on Status of Men and Boys

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Council on the Status of Men and Boys is one step closer to becoming to a reality.

Leon County Sheriff Walt McNeil called for the creation of the council based on findings in the Anatomy of a Homicide report.

The report shows the largest proportion of victims and offenders in deadly crime are young, African American males.

The Leon County Commission unanimously voted to create the Council last month, and the City Commission voted to get involved at Wednesday’s meeting.

Sheriff McNeil told local leaders it will take multiple sectors of the community, not only law enforcement, to reach young people and stop the violence.

The City’s Community Services Director and TEMPO founder Dr. Kimball Thomas believes existing City programs can help with the issue.

“One is our in school youth program, the Tallahassee Future Leaders Academy, we’re having success with young men there, but also with our TEMPO program with out of school youth,” Dr. Thomas said. “We like what our data points say and suggest with the flash points in the report that says we are doing a good job and having great success.”

Dr. Thomas said he looked at TEMPO statistics after the Anatomy of a Homicide report was released. He said of the 18 to 24 year-old African American males in the TEMPO program, of the 265 who were formerly incarcerated, none have reoffended. 23 have been awarded GEDs, and 33 are enrolled in a technical college.

The County Commission will handle the specifics on staffing, responsibilities, and duration of the Council.

County Commissioners told McNeil in December that they want to create the Council as quickly as possible.

