Day 2 of the Robert Carter trial continues with witness testimonies

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) - Day two of the Robert Lee Carter II trial started off tense.

Carter’s defense attorney motioned to have evidence and the media presence excluded from the trial. After several minutes of deliberation, the motions were denied.

Five additional witnesses took the stand before noon Tuesday: three law enforcement officers, one of Carter’s alleged victims and a forensic biologist.

Tuesday’s testimonies focused on evidence believed to link Carter to the death of Deanna Shirey, including a cell phone case and video of Carter in Tallahassee just blocks away from where Shirey’s vehicle was found.

Expert witness Clay Luke, a GBI investigator at the time of Shirey’s disappearance, testified that he discovered a black and teal-colored Otterbox phone case in a trash can at Carter’s home.

“As I went through the house, I made my way into the kitchen, I found a trash can inside the kitchen area,” said Luke. “Inside that trash can was an Ice House beer container, and I also found a black Otterbox with a teal type cover on it inside that trash can.”

GBI forensic biologist Bianca Folks later testified there were at least three DNA samples found on the back of that phone case Special Agent Clay mentioned. One of those samples matched the DNA of Deanna Shirey, but the other two were inconclusive.

However, another DNA test performed in North Georgia to clarify the inconclusive results excluded Carter from being a possible match, specifically for the samples from the back of the cellphone case. The prosecution then argued that those results did not mean that Carter could not have had DNA on any other parts of the phone.

Other evidence included fingerprints matched by Lieutenant John Sellers with the Thomas County Sheriff’s Office.

Lt. Sellers said he tested fingerprints from a bottle and countertop in one of Carter’s alleged victim’s homes. That victim later testified to Carter getting a drink in her home and allegedly making her an alcoholic beverage in her kitchen.

After multiple law enforcement officials testified, one of Carter’s alleged victims took the stand. She will only be referred to as Robinson.

Robinson said she’d used Carter’s handyman services multiple times, claiming that just months prior to July 2018 he’d helped her with some work on her home. On Thursday, July 5, Carter showed up in her backyard claiming he’d walked a long way and needed to use her phone. Robinson said initially, she thought little of it since she knew Carter. However, after spending a lengthy amount of time in her home, she grew suspicious.

“I was feeling very anxious. Like I knew something wasn’t right. I stood up and I went to the door and I said, ‘I can take you where you need to go,’” said Robinson.

That’s when Carter allegedly pulled a gun on Robinson, then proceeded to tape her hands and feet together. Later on in the encounter, Robinson claimed that Carter took her debit card. She said Carter told her he was going to get her drunk so she’d go to sleep and he wouldn’t have to worry about her.

“He said ‘Well what do you like to drink?’ I said vodka tonic,” Robinson said. “He made some big glasses of vodka tonic, and my hands were closed so he made me drink it.”

Robinson said Carter took the tape off her hands, and she eventually fell asleep. When she woke up the next morning and realized Carter was no longer at her home, she ran to a neighbor’s house to get help.

Before breaking for lunch, the prosecution called a former Thomas County sheriff’s deputy to the stand. He testified that he performed a welfare check on a home in Ochlocknee. He said when he arrived, he knocked on the door but got no response. He began to look through windows on the exterior of the home and spotted three individuals bound inside.

The first witness to take the stand after the lunch break was an Ochlocknee woman that said she’d seen Robert Carter just a few weeks before he appeared in her backyard with a gun. That witness will be referred to as Stephens.

She said Carter was her family’s handyman. On July 6, Stephens said she went outside to put her dog in its kennel. She said Carter was in the kennel when she got there with a gun and she had no way out.

In an emotional testimony, Stephens told the jury that Carter bound her at gunpoint and fondled her. Stephens’ husband and son returned to the home later in the evening and were also bound. They all claimed that Carter demanded their phones and debit cards.

Around 10:30 p.m., Stephens said her mother called, wanting to warn her of a man she saw on social media that was in the Ochlocknee area. She also shared that her mother told her not to go outside to get her dog, not knowing that the man she was referring to was already in her daughter’s home.

“I told my mom I loved her, and I told her to tell my dad I loved him very much and she knew right away that Robert was there,” Stephens said.

Stephens said even though she loves her parents very much she is not verbal about it, so when she said those words to her mother, she believed that’s what tipped her off to get help.

“The police came to do a welfare check,” said Stephens. Deputies found the Stephens family tied up in their home.

Carter escaped from the back sliding door of the home when Thomas County deputies arrived. He was found hiding in a river two days later.

The courtroom was nearly full as a dozen witnesses took the stand on day two of the trial. Family members of Shirey, Robinson and Stephens all relived their alleged encounters with Robert Lee Carter from July 2018.

Carter’s son, Robert Lee Carter III, also known as Trey, was the 12th and final witness to take the stand.

Trey went to his father’s home on July 12, after Carter had already been arrested. He said he went to the back of the home to get items so he could fix a door. That’s when he smelled a foul odor.

Law enforcement was contacted, and Deanna Shirey’s body was discovered in a foot-deep grave in Carter’s backyard.

Court wrapped around, 4 p.m. and will reconvene at 9 a.m. Wednesday when the prosecution will continue with witness testimonies.

