FAMU holds 2022 spring career expo

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - FAMU Rattlers got the chance to practice their elevator pitches Wednesday at the school’s spring career expo.

This is the first time the event has been held in person since the pandemic began.

More than 100 organizations attended, all looking to recruit FAMU students for jobs and internships.

FAMU’s director of career and professional development said these kinds of events are important, not just for students to find jobs, but to help them develop confidence.

FAMU senior Malik Poindexter has attended every career expo since he was a freshman, and said they’ve been opportunities for him to learn how to navigate the professional world and build his skills.

“Even printing out a resume, looking at somebody in the eye and giving them my 30 second pitch,” Poindexter said. “Now that I’m here as a senior, I’m a little more comfortable, but it’s still nerve racking walking up to somebody I don’t know and being able to try to sell myself.”

FAMU’s career and professional development director estimates that about 40% of students secure a job or internship opportunity from these events.

Wednesday’s event was part of a hybrid model. Tomorrow FAMU will be holding a virtual version of the expo, with 60 organizations attending.

