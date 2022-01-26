Advertisement

FAMU holds 2022 spring career expo

FAMU holds 2022 spring career expo
FAMU holds 2022 spring career expo(WCTV)
By Savannah Kelley
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 5:03 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - FAMU Rattlers got the chance to practice their elevator pitches Wednesday at the school’s spring career expo.

This is the first time the event has been held in person since the pandemic began.

More than 100 organizations attended, all looking to recruit FAMU students for jobs and internships.

FAMU’s director of career and professional development said these kinds of events are important, not just for students to find jobs, but to help them develop confidence.

FAMU senior Malik Poindexter has attended every career expo since he was a freshman, and said they’ve been opportunities for him to learn how to navigate the professional world and build his skills.

“Even printing out a resume, looking at somebody in the eye and giving them my 30 second pitch,” Poindexter said. “Now that I’m here as a senior, I’m a little more comfortable, but it’s still nerve racking walking up to somebody I don’t know and being able to try to sell myself.”

FAMU’s career and professional development director estimates that about 40% of students secure a job or internship opportunity from these events.

Wednesday’s event was part of a hybrid model. Tomorrow FAMU will be holding a virtual version of the expo, with 60 organizations attending.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Florida Sun Estates
‘So many empty trailers:’ tenants at Florida Sun Estates forced out due to rising rent
‘No coverup or conspiracy’: Lowndes County Sheriff releases synopsis of Kendrick Johnson investigation
The Florida Highway Patrol says people were trapped in a vehicle after hitting a tree on Old...
FHP: 2 kids, 1 adult seriously injured after Old Woodville Road Crash
The Tallahassee Police Department announced Monday evening that it has fired one of its...
Tallahassee police officer fired after confrontation at jail
Dominique Amilcar faces charges of firing a deadly missile into a building, resisting an...
Man arrested for firing into girlfriend’s apartment, Tallahassee police say

Latest News

Robert Carter in court on the second day of the trial.
Jury finds Robert Carter guilty on 19 of 21 counts
‘No coverup or conspiracy’: Lowndes County Sheriff releases synopsis of Kendrick Johnson investigation
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement confirmed there is an active investigation of...
FDLE investigating Jefferson County Clerk Kirk Reams amid questions over spending
Generic graphic -- Leon County Booking Report
Leon County Booking Report: Jan. 26, 2022