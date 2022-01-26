FDLE investigating Jefferson County Clerk Kirk Reams amid questions over spending

MONTICELLO, Fla. (WCTV) – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement confirmed there is an active investigation of Jefferson County Clerk of Court and Comptroller Kirk Reams, who has come under scrutiny for spending of public money.

A spokesperson for FDLE says the agency has received information from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and the Jefferson County Commission. FDLE is not providing any other details into the probe.

WCTV has reached out to Reams regarding the investigation. Our newsroom is awaiting a response.

Reams came under scrutiny last October after writing a $5,000 check from his office to the Jefferson County Republican Party for its annual Lincoln Dinner, calling it a “sponsorship.” Documents released by the county commission show the Jefferson County Republican Party has since reimbursed the county for that $5,000 payment.

The documents also show Reams spent more public money on the political event using a county purchasing card, or p-card. The Jefferson County GOP reimbursed the county for two additional payments of $2,425 for portable toilets and VIP trailers used at the dinner, which Reams had charged to a county purchasing card.

WCTV sent an email requesting a comment on this story to the Jefferson County GOP.

Reams’ use of the purchasing card is now under further scrutiny, according to county commissioners. Documents show Reams also charged the card thousands of dollars in travel expenses.

At its last meeting, the Board of County Commissioners authorized County Coordinator Parrish Barwick to have access to the clerk’s purchasing card statements, to monitor spending.

Jefferson County commissioner Betsy Barfield sent the following statement to WCTV:

“I am sad we had to take this action on our own constitutional officer Reams. I am certain that whatever the outcome, Jefferson County will come out on the positive side and we will learn from mistakes made. We will be stronger in the end.”

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Jefferson County Commission to conduct forensic audit of Clerk of Court’s spending

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.