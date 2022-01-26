Advertisement

Jackson County officials to begin new program to educate residents

Jackson County Officials to hold 'Jackson County Citizens' Academy' to educate residents.
By Ramsey Romero
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 11:38 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It can be hard to understand local government if you aren’t involved. Jackson County Officials believe they have found a way to educate residents on these matters.

The Jackson County Board of County Commissioners has decided to begin a new program to teach residents the ins and outs of county operations. Officials say this new program, ‘Jackson County Citizens’ Academy,’ will begin this March, and members of the program will meet monthly.

Members will take tours of the various departments and learn how they all work together to help the county run smoothly.

“It’s an up-close and personal view of just the local government, and how that not only impacts their life as an individual but how they can have an influence over local government,” County Administrator Wilanne Daniels said. “It’s a way to get educated on the budget, on different departments, on what we do.”

Officials say they will only be taking on 12 citizens for the first program. For more information on how to sign up, visit https://jacksoncountyfl.gov/. Or, call the county offices at (850) 482-9633.

