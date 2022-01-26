Advertisement

Judge throws out charges connected to Deanna Shirey’s murder in Robert Carter trial

Robert Carter in court on the second day of the trial.
Robert Carter in court on the second day of the trial.(Jaclyn Harold - WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 3:36 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) - The judge presiding over the Robert Lee Carter trial has thrown out the felony murder and false imprisonment charges connected to Deanna Shirey’s death.

After the prosecution rested its case on the trial’s third day, the defense motioned for acquittal on those two charges. The defense said there was no evidence of Carter ever being in Shirey’s home. Carter’s attorney also pointed out a cause of death was never submitted, so there was no way to determine how Shirey died.

Judge Brian McDaniel granted the motion for acquittal of felony murder and false imprisonment connected to Shirey’s death; however, Carter is still charged with concealing her death.

He also still faces 19 other charges, including armed robbery, kidnapping, false imprisonment and theft. Those stem from an assault on a woman at her Thomasville home a few days after Shirey’s disappearance, and a home invasion and robbery at a home in Ochlocknee soon after that.

The defense team did not bring forward any witnesses and rested its case.

The jury started deliberating around 3 p.m. Wednesday after closing arguments wrapped up.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Florida Highway Patrol says people were trapped in a vehicle after hitting a tree on Old...
FHP: 2 kids, 1 adult seriously injured after Old Woodville Road Crash
The Tallahassee Police Department announced Monday evening that it has fired one of its...
Tallahassee police officer fired after confrontation at jail
Dominique Amilcar faces charges of firing a deadly missile into a building, resisting an...
Man arrested for firing into girlfriend’s apartment, Tallahassee police say
Vienna mother in custody after child's remains found
Update: Mother charged after human remains found in missing Vienna child case
The decision was made after some evidence suggested the treatments are ineffective against the...
FDOH announces shutdown of monoclonal antibody sites statewide

Latest News

‘No coverup or conspiracy’: Lowndes County Sheriff releases synopsis of Kendrick Johnson investigation
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement confirmed there is an active investigation of...
FDLE investigating Jefferson County Clerk Kirk Reams amid questions over spending
Generic graphic -- Leon County Booking Report
Leon County Booking Report: Jan. 26, 2022
What's Brewing? Jan. 7, 2022
What’s Brewing? Jan. 26, 2022