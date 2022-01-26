Judge throws out charges connected to Deanna Shirey’s murder in Robert Carter trial

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) - The judge presiding over the Robert Lee Carter trial has thrown out the felony murder and false imprisonment charges connected to Deanna Shirey’s death.

After the prosecution rested its case on the trial’s third day, the defense motioned for acquittal on those two charges. The defense said there was no evidence of Carter ever being in Shirey’s home. Carter’s attorney also pointed out a cause of death was never submitted, so there was no way to determine how Shirey died.

Judge Brian McDaniel granted the motion for acquittal of felony murder and false imprisonment connected to Shirey’s death; however, Carter is still charged with concealing her death.

He also still faces 19 other charges, including armed robbery, kidnapping, false imprisonment and theft. Those stem from an assault on a woman at her Thomasville home a few days after Shirey’s disappearance, and a home invasion and robbery at a home in Ochlocknee soon after that.

The defense team did not bring forward any witnesses and rested its case.

The jury started deliberating around 3 p.m. Wednesday after closing arguments wrapped up.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

