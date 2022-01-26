Advertisement

Leon County Schools create committee to draft new LGBTQ+ guidelines

LCS Superintendent Rocky Hanna announces committee to draft new LGBTQ+ guide for district.
By Ben Kaplan
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 11:12 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Leon County Schools is putting an advisory committee together to build a new LGBTQ+ guide for the district.

At Tuesday night’s school board meeting, Superintendent Rocky Hanna said the committee will be made up of members from across the community.

Hanna says it the guide will protect students, while also abiding by Florida’s Parental Bill of Rights. Hanna added that district employees need a document that helps them know how to help students who present them with issues that are challenging.

“I’m excited about this group, they will come together and look at the guide we have in place, they’ll look at the Florida Parental Bill of Rights, and I think we’ll craft something that everyone in this community will be satisfied with,” Hanna says.

Hanna told board members he hopes to provide them with a list of potential committee members, and by-laws, by the end of February.

