Advertisement

Man sought in fatal shooting of Houston-area deputy arrested

Houston police said on Twitter that Oscar Rosales was taken into custody by Mexican law...
Houston police said on Twitter that Oscar Rosales was taken into custody by Mexican law enforcement early Wednesday morning.(Gray News, file)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 5:00 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — Authorities say a 51-year-old man who had been on the run after being accused of fatally shooting a Houston-area deputy during a traffic stop this past weekend has been arrested in Mexico.

Houston police said on Twitter that Oscar Rosales was taken into custody by Mexican law enforcement early Wednesday morning.

The U.S. Marshals Service says Rosales was found in Ciudad Acuña, Mexico, located across the U.S.-Mexico border from Del Rio, Texas. Harris County Precinct 5 Cpl.

Charles Galloway was shot and killed around 12:45 a.m. Sunday after pulling over a Toyota Avalon. Prosecutors have filed a charge of capital murder against Rosales.

Police say they’re working to return Rosales to Houston.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Florida Sun Estates
‘So many empty trailers:’ tenants at Florida Sun Estates forced out due to rising rent
‘No coverup or conspiracy’: Lowndes County Sheriff releases synopsis of Kendrick Johnson investigation
The Florida Highway Patrol says people were trapped in a vehicle after hitting a tree on Old...
FHP: 2 kids, 1 adult seriously injured after Old Woodville Road Crash
The Tallahassee Police Department announced Monday evening that it has fired one of its...
Tallahassee police officer fired after confrontation at jail
Dominique Amilcar faces charges of firing a deadly missile into a building, resisting an...
Man arrested for firing into girlfriend’s apartment, Tallahassee police say

Latest News

Sioux Falls police officer finishes food delivery
Sioux Falls police officer makes Door Dash delivery
Justice Stephen Breyer reportedly plans to announce he will retire from the U.S. Supreme Court.
Supreme Court candidate options preview
Secretary of State Blinken warns Russia the U.S. will respond to "a single additional Russian...
US offers no concessions in response to Russia on Ukraine
FILE - A syringe is prepared with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic in the Norristown...
Navy discharges 1st active-duty sailors for vaccine refusal
In this Sunday, April 11, 2021, file photo, Britain's Prince Andrew speaks. during a television...
Prince Andrew renews attempt to get Giuffre suit dismissed