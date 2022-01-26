Mike’s Evening Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Tuesday, Jan. 25
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 7:09 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The rain was still falling in much of the area Tuesday, but improving conditions are anticipated Wednesday. But a potent storm system is forecast to develop by Friday and help to bring potentially some of the coldest weather so far this season. Watch Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall’s video forecast for the details.
