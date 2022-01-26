New details, after two children died in an overnight house fire

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - We’re learning more information on a mobile home fire in Franklin County that killed two children last week.

The family members who lived in that home are mourning the loss of sisters Alexis and Lillian Sloan.

Franklin County Deputies said four children and their two parents were sleeping in the house, located on Wilderness Road in Eastpoint when the fire broke out.

Police and fire rescue arrived at the scene around 1 a.m. just three minutes after the 911 call and said by the time they got there, the home was engulfed in flames. Tragically,11-year-old Alexis and 10-year-old Lillian Sloan did not make it.

Franklin County Sheriff, A.J. Smith said no one was able to get them.

“One of the older children woke everyone up about the fire and everyone was trying to get out and they probably thought everybody was out,” said Sheriff Smith.

Officials said the cause of the fire was a heating source.

“There was a heat lamp where some puppies were being kept warm,” said Sheriff Smith.

Unfortunately, the puppies did not make it either.

Both parents were able to escape through a window and the other two children, through a door. The family lost everything including their home, cars, and all of their belongings. Now, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is collecting donations for the family.

Funeral services for the two girls will be held in Franklin County on Friday.

If you would like to donate, The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office has set up a Charity Fund which you can access by clicking this link https://square.link/u/uyscpp2H

Checks can also be mailed to 270 State Road 65, Eastpoint, FL 32328, please make sure to write “The Cooper Family” under the memo portion.

Centennial Bank has an account set up, and donations can be made to the Cooper Family there as well.

Emerald Coast Credit Union is hosting a yard sale on Saturday, January 29th at their location, 268 Highway 98 Eastpoint. Please call Samantha Turner 850-653-5478 Or Phyllis Turner 850-227-4206 to donate to the yard sale.

