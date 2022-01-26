Advertisement

‘So many empty trailers:’ tenants at Florida Sun Estates forced out due to rising rent

By Savannah Kelley
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 9:15 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Empty trailers and belongings laid on the ground at Florida Sun Estates, a mobile home park formerly known as The Meadows.

Residents are facing exponential rent increases. They’re also being required to either buy their trailer or move out. Otherwise, they’ll be evicted.

“It’s so many empty trailers with teddy bears and bikes,” resident Chanice Johnson said.

Chanice said her rent increased from $585 to $895.

She has five children, and her husband lost his job as a maintenance worker at Sun Estates when the new management took over. Now, she’s struggling to pay rent.

Chanice spoke out at a press conference outside Sun Estates Tuesday.

“Y’all breaking these families apart and breaking these babies’ hearts,” she said.

Both residents and elected officials gathered at the mobile home park to discuss the issue. After a few minutes, Sun Estate security asked all non-residents to move off the property.

Residents say management has been hostile and unresponsive to their concerns.

At the press conference, Commissioner Jack Porter said she and others want to send a message -- that this kind of behavior won’t be tolerated in Tallahassee.

“It’s flat out wrong,” she said. “They have a right to housing and they have a right to answers.”

Chanice and her mother Lavina are trying to find a new place, but so far, haven’t had any luck. They say they’re experiencing stress-filled days and sleepless nights.

“Every night you’re sitting up and wondering where you’re going to go,” Lavina said. “It’s so stressful.”

WCTV reached out to Florida Sun Estates for comment but did not hear back.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Florida Highway Patrol says people were trapped in a vehicle after hitting a tree on Old...
FHP: 2 kids, 1 adult seriously injured after Old Woodville Road Crash
The Tallahassee Police Department announced Monday evening that it has fired one of its...
Tallahassee police officer fired after confrontation at jail
Dominique Amilcar faces charges of firing a deadly missile into a building, resisting an...
Man arrested for firing into girlfriend’s apartment, Tallahassee police say
Vienna mother in custody after child's remains found
Update: Mother charged after human remains found in missing Vienna child case
The decision was made after some evidence suggested the treatments are ineffective against the...
FDOH announces shutdown of monoclonal antibody sites statewide

Latest News

What's Brewing? Jan. 7, 2022
What’s Brewing? Jan. 26, 2022
Victims of medical malpractice are shown on a poster used to persuade lawmakers to repeal a FL...
Push to repeal Fla. law restricting who can sue following medical malpractice faces another uphill battle at the Capitol
One of Robert Lee Carter's victims delivered an emotional testimony in the second day of the...
Day 2 of the Robert Carter trial continues with witness testimonies
What's Brewing? Jan. 26, 2022