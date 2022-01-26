‘So many empty trailers:’ tenants at Florida Sun Estates forced out due to rising rent

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Empty trailers and belongings laid on the ground at Florida Sun Estates, a mobile home park formerly known as The Meadows.

Residents are facing exponential rent increases. They’re also being required to either buy their trailer or move out. Otherwise, they’ll be evicted.

“It’s so many empty trailers with teddy bears and bikes,” resident Chanice Johnson said.

Chanice said her rent increased from $585 to $895.

She has five children, and her husband lost his job as a maintenance worker at Sun Estates when the new management took over. Now, she’s struggling to pay rent.

Chanice spoke out at a press conference outside Sun Estates Tuesday.

“Y’all breaking these families apart and breaking these babies’ hearts,” she said.

Both residents and elected officials gathered at the mobile home park to discuss the issue. After a few minutes, Sun Estate security asked all non-residents to move off the property.

Residents say management has been hostile and unresponsive to their concerns.

At the press conference, Commissioner Jack Porter said she and others want to send a message -- that this kind of behavior won’t be tolerated in Tallahassee.

“It’s flat out wrong,” she said. “They have a right to housing and they have a right to answers.”

Chanice and her mother Lavina are trying to find a new place, but so far, haven’t had any luck. They say they’re experiencing stress-filled days and sleepless nights.

“Every night you’re sitting up and wondering where you’re going to go,” Lavina said. “It’s so stressful.”

WCTV reached out to Florida Sun Estates for comment but did not hear back.

