TEMPO program receives new grants, creates new partnerships

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The City of Tallahassee’s TEMPO program is thriving.

The program and foundation help disconnected youth between the ages of 16 and 25 who are not in school or employed.

Two new grants and partnerships approved by the City Commission Wednesday evening will help the program grow.

As of January of 2022, the TEMPO program has engaged more than 1,600 people.

One of the new partnerships will be with Goodwill. The Young Adult Reentry Partnership grant will impact 110 formerly incarcerated youth in the program.

Dr. Kimball Thomas, the Director of Community Services and the TEMPO program founder, said only five other places in the United States received that grant.

It will help participants obtain credentials in different areas, such as commercial driving licenses or cybersecurity.

“The grant itself is calling for a 20% recidivism rate for participants, and currently we’re at zero. So I like our statistics. I like our numbers, and I like the case management that we give to keep our kids on the right path,” Dr. Thomas said.

Commissioners also approved a new partnership for TEMPO with the Greater Tallahassee Chamber of Commerce and Tallahassee Community College.

The equitable attainment grant has only been distributed to seven places nationwide. It has $50,000 to help BIPOC get more access to credentials and degrees.

