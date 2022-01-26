Advertisement

TEMPO program receives new grants, creates new partnerships

By Monica Casey
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 6:44 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The City of Tallahassee’s TEMPO program is thriving.

The program and foundation help disconnected youth between the ages of 16 and 25 who are not in school or employed.

Two new grants and partnerships approved by the City Commission Wednesday evening will help the program grow.

As of January of 2022, the TEMPO program has engaged more than 1,600 people.

One of the new partnerships will be with Goodwill. The Young Adult Reentry Partnership grant will impact 110 formerly incarcerated youth in the program.

Dr. Kimball Thomas, the Director of Community Services and the TEMPO program founder, said only five other places in the United States received that grant.

It will help participants obtain credentials in different areas, such as commercial driving licenses or cybersecurity.

“The grant itself is calling for a 20% recidivism rate for participants, and currently we’re at zero. So I like our statistics. I like our numbers, and I like the case management that we give to keep our kids on the right path,” Dr. Thomas said.

Commissioners also approved a new partnership for TEMPO with the Greater Tallahassee Chamber of Commerce and Tallahassee Community College.

The equitable attainment grant has only been distributed to seven places nationwide. It has $50,000 to help BIPOC get more access to credentials and degrees.

You can learn more about TEMPO here.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Florida Sun Estates
‘So many empty trailers:’ tenants at Florida Sun Estates forced out due to rising rent
‘No coverup or conspiracy’: Lowndes County Sheriff releases synopsis of Kendrick Johnson investigation
The Florida Highway Patrol says people were trapped in a vehicle after hitting a tree on Old...
FHP: 2 kids, 1 adult seriously injured after Old Woodville Road Crash
The Tallahassee Police Department announced Monday evening that it has fired one of its...
Tallahassee police officer fired after confrontation at jail
Dominique Amilcar faces charges of firing a deadly missile into a building, resisting an...
Man arrested for firing into girlfriend’s apartment, Tallahassee police say

Latest News

Tallahassee police are investigating a shooting in the 1200 block of Stuckey Avenue.
TPD investigates shooting on Stuckey Avenue
City of Tallahassee to participate in new Council on Status of Men and Boys
City of Tallahassee to participate in new Council on Status of Men and Boys
Robert Carter in court on the second day of the trial.
Jury finds Robert Carter guilty on 19 of 21 counts
FAMU holds 2022 spring career expo
FAMU holds 2022 spring career expo