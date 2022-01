TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee police are investigating a shooting in the 1200 block of Stuckey Avenue.

Police say the shooting happened just before 5 pm Wednesday.

TPD says a woman was shot and is now hospitalized with serious injuries.

No suspects have been identified at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCTV for the latest.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.