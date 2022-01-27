‘Armed and dangerous’ Sarasota murder suspect has ties to Perry
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Sarasota Police Department says it is searching for an armed and dangerous murder suspect who has ties to Perry.
The suspect is 22-year-old Johnny D. Evans, who is 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighs around 170 pounds, SPD says. Evans is wanted in connection to a murder that happened on Jan. 6 in the 1900 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Way in Sarasota, the department says.
Aside from Perry, SPD says Evans has ties to the following cities:
- Greenville, Mississippi
- Wakefield, Michigan
- Bessemer, Michigan
If you have any information for police, reach out to SPD detective Maria Llovio at 941-809-3009. You can stay anonymous with your tip by reaching out to Sarasota Crime Stoppers at 941-366-TIPS.
