Bainbridge police seeking public’s help in identifying attempted break-in suspect

The Bainbridge Public Safety Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a...
The Bainbridge Public Safety Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect who attempted a break-in on Thursday(WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 12:25 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - The Bainbridge Public Safety Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect who attempted a break-in on Thursday, according to a Facebook post by the agency.

After midnight on Jan. 27, a man armed with a crowbar and bolt cutters attempted to break into the Griffin Storage Units on Dothan Road.

Police said the suspect, seen on surveillance video, was driving a dark Chevrolet Tahoe.

CAN YOU HELP US IDENTIFY THIS MALE SUBJECT? Just after midnight on Thursday, January 27th, a male subject, armed with a...

Posted by Bainbridge Public Safety on Thursday, January 27, 2022

Anyone who thinks they recognize the subject or the vehicle he was driving is asked to contact Bainbridge Public Safety investigators by calling (229) 248-2038. You can also send an email to Investigator Mark Esquivel at marke@bainbridgecity.com or send a private message via Facebook.

