City votes to include performing arts center in master plan for Northwood Centre

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The City of Tallahassee is working on a master plan for the 30 acre Northwood Centre site. It is set to be the new home of the Tallahassee Police Department headquarters, and possibly a new performing arts center.

Commissioners heard about the proposal during Wednesday’s meeting.

The Michael H. Sheridan and Judy W. Sheridan Center for the Arts Foundation, Inc. brought a proposal to the City to include a new development on the site.

The Sheridan Foundation requested the City donate five acres of the site to build a 20,000 square foot theater.

They proposed placing the performing arts center on the corner of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Tharpe Street. The agenda item said it would operate as a public private partnership.

Judy Sheridan spoke to Commissioners about the plans.

“The Sheridan Center is privately funded and will operate as a community center for the arts,” Sheridan said. “It will host theater, music theater, concerts, dance, small conferences, meetings, and events.”

She said the center would have three theaters: a 450 seat auditorium, a 150 seat black box theater, and a multipurpose hall with a catering kitchen.

The foundation did not ask the City for any funding for construction, just the land donation. Supporters of the project came to the Commission meeting with red t-shirts.

Sheridan also outlined the funding process.

$5,000,000 allocation by the Foundation to help build the performing arts center

$3,000,000 commitment to raise private donations by The Florida Center for Performing Arts and Education

$1,000,000 pledged by David Watson, a private contributor and President of the Florida Center for Performing Arts and Education

During Wednesday’s meeting, Commissioners heard a status update on the demolition and construction efforts at the Northwood Centre, and an estimated schedule for the TPD headquarters.

Spring 2022 - Complete demolition and site stabilization, finalize pre-design, initiate schematic design

Summer 2022 - Initiate design development, initiate road and utility installation

Fall 2022 - Initiate construction document development

Winter 2022 - Initiate building foundation installation

Spring 2023 - Initiate bidding and permitting activities

Summer 2023 - Initiate building construction

Winter 2024 - Complete construction

Even with the TPD headquarters and the proposed performing arts center, there will still be space on the Northwood Centre parcel for other development.

The City plans to host another public input meeting at the end of March.

