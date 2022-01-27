Cowboys star Micah Parsons gifts Super Bowl tickets to Valdosta veteran

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Dallas Cowboys star gifted one South Georgia Air Force veteran a trip to Super Bowl LVI.

Parsons tweeted about his gift to retired Chief Master Sgt. Frederick Bates on Thursday, Jan 27. Parsons partnered with USAA and American Veterans to award one military member and a family member a trip of a lifetime: Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

Chief Master Sergeant Frederick Bates served over 32 years in the @usairforce! I'm happy to send him two tickets to #SuperBowlLVI with help from @USAA and @AMVETSHQ #SaluteToService #USAApartner pic.twitter.com/VTwH1MyOzR — Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) January 27, 2022

Chief Master Bates has served over three decades in the U.S. Air Force and has been stationed across the country and overseas in Korea.

During his 32 years of service, Bates’ responsibilities included aviation resource management. While stationed in Hawaii, Bates was in charge of training and development of all enlisted aviation resource managers in the Pacific Air Force, with bases across Alaska, Hawaii, Guam, Japan and Korea falling under his responsibility.

Throughout his years of service, Bates received several awards and decorations, one being the Meritorious Service Medal with two oak leaf clusters and the Air Force Commendation Medal with four oak leaf clusters.

After retiring from the military, Bates attended The Golf Academy and earned a degree in Golf Course Operations and Management. Following graduation, he took on the role of manager of the golf course at Moody Air Force Base in Valdosta, Georgia.

Bates, who is a fan of the Dallas Cowboys, plans to bring along his close friend Demetrick, a New Orleans Saints fan, to the Super Bowl.

Parsons is scheduled to meet with Bates and other military veterans during Super Bowl weekend at the USAA’s Salute to Service Lounge at the NFL’s Super Bowl Experience. The event will only be open to active military members, veterans and their families.

“I am honored to team up with USAA and AMVETS to provide a trip to the Super Bowl to recognize Chief Bates’ honorable military career and am looking forward to meeting this Cowboys fan in Los Angeles,” said Parsons

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.