‘I will fight as long as I have to:’ Kendrick Johnson’s family speaks out about their son’s death

By Savannah Kelley
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 6:52 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - In 2013, a Valdosta teen was found dead in a rolled-up gym mat at Lowndes High School.

Today his family spoke out after the local sheriff’s office released a synopsis saying his death was an accident.

Kendrick Johnson’s family is accusing the Lowndes County Sheriff of lying and trying to cover up their son’s death.

“If it takes 10 years, 11 years to find out the truth, we will be steadfast in finding out the truth of what happened to Kendrick,” said Kendrick’s father, Kenneth Johnson. “We will prove that this Sheriff’s department once again lied.”

In response to the Johnson family’s accusations, Sheriff Ashley Paulk said he feels for their loss but that he was simply reporting the facts.

Paulk said several organizations, including the DOJ, FBI and GBI all found no evidence to suggest Kendrick Johnson’s death was anything but an accident.

“Documents I’ve read and things in the investigation I’ve seen, I’m still 100% sure there was no foul play.”

But the Johnson family believes Kendrick was murdered.

“We want the truth to be told,” Kenneth said.

Even nine years after his son’s death, Kenneth says he’s not giving up.

“I will fight as long as I have to to uncover what exactly happened to Kendrick Johnson,” he said.

