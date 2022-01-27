Mike’s Evening Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Wednesday, Jan. 26

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - We started out with lots of clouds and some morning sprinkles Wednesday, but sunshine broke through some of the clouds, allowing afternoon temperatures to rise into the low 60s. We will see the clouds gradually decrease Wednesday night, and it will cool into the upper 30s to low 40s.

Thursday will be partly sunny and pleasant with highs in the low 60s. Friday will see mostly cloudy skies and a few showers as an arctic cold front moves into the region.

Much colder air moves in Friday night, with Saturday morning lows in the upper 20s. Gusty winds will make the Saturday morning temps feel more like upper teens. Saturday afternoon will be mostly sunny, cold and breezy with highs in the mid 40s. A hard freeze is possible Sunday morning, as lows fall into the low to mid 20s. Sunday afternoon will be sunny and not as cold, with highs in the low to mid 50s. Monday morning will see temps starting in the low 30s, then a warming trend gets underway with highs in the mid 60s. Milder weather returns next week with highs Tuesday and Wednesday in the 60s to near 70.

