Advertisement

Report says FSU building has ‘cancer cluster’ on 4th floor due to black mold and radon

Black mold and radon in a 1950s era building at Florida State University is the subject of a...
Black mold and radon in a 1950s era building at Florida State University is the subject of a report by four faculty members of the College of Health and Human Sciences, which occupies the building.(Capitol News Service)
By Mike Vasilinda
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 3:44 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CNS) - Black mold and radon in a 1950s era building at Florida State University is the subject of a report by four faculty members of the College of Health and Human Sciences, which occupies the building.

The 129-page report, first reported by Florida Politics, outlines issues with air quality, high radon levels, possible chemical exposure and a “cancer cluster” on the fourth floor of the building.

The report says at least eight faculty or grad assistants who worked on the fourth floor have been diagnosed with cancer over the last ten years.

A public records request for the report has been acknowledged by the university, but not yet delivered. 

A request for an interview has so far gone unfulfilled.

Copyright 2022 Capitol News Service. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Florida Sun Estates
‘So many empty trailers:’ tenants at Florida Sun Estates forced out due to rising rent
‘No foul play’: Lowndes County Sheriff releases synopsis of Kendrick Johnson investigation; Family responds
The woman who was killed Wednesday in the 1200 block of Stuckey Avenue was 21-year-old MaKayla...
UPDATE: Stuckey Ave. shooting victim identified as FAMU grad student
Robert Carter in court on the second day of the trial.
Jury finds Robert Carter guilty on 19 of 21 counts
Mobile home on Wilderness Road, Eastpoint.
New details, after two children died in an overnight house fire

Latest News

The woman who was killed Wednesday in the 1200 block of Stuckey Avenue was 21-year-old MaKayla...
UPDATE: Stuckey Ave. shooting victim identified as FAMU grad student
The suspect is 22-year-old Johnny D. Evans, who is 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighs around 170...
‘Armed and dangerous’ Sarasota murder suspect has ties to Perry
Justus Smiley shot his sister and brother-in-law in front of their 8-year-old child on Dec. 22,...
Tallahassee man convicted in 2019 South Meridian Road shooting
Leon County Sheriff's Office logo and crime scene tape
Leon County Sheriff’s Office establishes mental health unit for crisis calls