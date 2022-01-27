Report says FSU building has ‘cancer cluster’ on 4th floor due to black mold and radon

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CNS) - Black mold and radon in a 1950s era building at Florida State University is the subject of a report by four faculty members of the College of Health and Human Sciences, which occupies the building.

The 129-page report, first reported by Florida Politics, outlines issues with air quality, high radon levels, possible chemical exposure and a “cancer cluster” on the fourth floor of the building.

The report says at least eight faculty or grad assistants who worked on the fourth floor have been diagnosed with cancer over the last ten years.

A public records request for the report has been acknowledged by the university, but not yet delivered.

A request for an interview has so far gone unfulfilled.

