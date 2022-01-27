Tallahassee man convicted in 2019 South Meridian Road shooting

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A 26-year-old Tallahassee man has been found guilty of two counts of attempted second-degree murder in connection to a 2019 shooting on South Meridian Road.

According to the State Attorney’s Office for the Second Judicial Circuit of Florida, Justus Smiley shot his sister and brother-in-law in front of their 8-year-old child on Dec. 22, 2019.

“The shooting was a result of rising tension in the home and the victims requesting/demanding that the Defendant move out of the home,” the press release says. “During the course of the argument, the Defendant armed himself with a gun and fired it multiple times at the victims.”

The release says the victims ran away from the house after the initial shooting, and the male victim tried hiding underneath a parked car. Smiley chased him and tried to shoot him again, but the gun jammed, stopping him from finishing the murder, according to the state attorney’s office.

After the gun jammed, Smiley tried to follow his 8-year-old niece to the neighbor’s house, where she was trying to be safe.

“The Defendant was unable to get into the home and eventually fled when law enforcement responded,” the release says.

The male victim was shot in the leg, while the woman was hit on her wrist. Neither injury was life-threatening, and both victims were taken to a hospital in the area, where they received treatment and were promptly released, the State Attorney’s Office says.

Smiley faces a maximum penalty of life in prison for this crime. His sentencing date is scheduled for Feb. 7, the release says.

The trial started on Tuesday, Jan. 25, and ended on Wednesday, Jan. 26.

