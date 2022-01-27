Advertisement

TPD releases bodycam footage of altercation with handcuffed man

Contains explicit audio
The Tallahassee Police Department announced Monday evening that it has fired one of its...
The Tallahassee Police Department announced Monday evening that it has fired one of its officers after a confrontation with a handcuffed suspect at the jail.(Tallahassee Police Department)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 8:51 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department has released officer body camera video from an altercation that resulted in a member of the force losing their job.

We do want to warn you, even though the videos have been redacted to protect the victim’s identity, there is explicit language.

The four different pieces of redacted video were released Wednesday night.

The latter two were from right before and after the altercation took place, outside the Leon County Jail’s intake area in the early morning hours of January 17th.

They provide the viewpoint of both officers on scene and show Officer Charles Hansford engage the handcuffed man, and then Officer Edward Campbell separating the two and diffusing the situation.

The other two are of both officers’ perspectives from the initial arrest.

Hansford was placed on administrative leave following the incident.

Chief Lawrence Revell says Hansford was fired after he viewed surveillance video from the the jail that was released to the public on Monday.

Officer Campbell has been commended for his actions by both the Chief and other local leaders.

No injuries from the altercation were reported.

