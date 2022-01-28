Advertisement

City continues Betton Road construction

By WCTV Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 5:44 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The City of Tallahassee is continuing their commitment to improving aging roadways, upgrading utilities and improve pedestrian safety along Betton Road.

Beginning at 7 p.m. on February 11 to 5 a.m. February 14 the intersection of Betton Road and Centerville Road will be closed.

The closure is set to facilitate the connection of a new water and sewer improvement. Traffic will be detoured to Blair Stone Road and Thomasville Road.

The closure is expected to push the lengthy project to completion scheduled for June 2022.

