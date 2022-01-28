Advertisement

FSU Provost responds to reports of radon, black mold and cancer cluster in Sandels building

FSU's Sandels building
FSU's Sandels building(WCTV)
By Savannah Kelley
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 5:48 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - An FSU building has been closed while the university investigates claims of high levels of radon and black mold.

Four faculty members raised safety concerns in a 129-page report last week, identifying a so-called “cancer cluster.”

WCTV obtained a copy of that report Friday.

It says at least eight faculty and grad students who worked in the Sandels building have been diagnosed with cancer in the last 10 years.

Three of them have died.

According to the report, faculty conducted radon tests prior to the building’s closure. Those tests showed elevated levels of radon, which is known to increase the risk of lung cancer.

FSU’s provost told WCTV today that the university is now conducting an environmental health and safety assessment of the building, which includes additional radon tests through a third party.

“We wanted a professional group to come in because we had no idea the validity of the data,” Provost Jim Clark said. “And we want to make our decisions based on valid data, and the faculty agreed with that when we met with them.”

Clark said he and President McCullough met with the faculty members who sent the report two days ago and agreed to conducting radon and mold tests. He also said they will continue cleaning and analyzing samples from the building’s HVAC system.

Additionally, Clark said they are planning a walkthrough of the building next week and that if more concerns are raised, the university is committed to pursuing them.

We reached out to the four authors of the report for comment but did not hear back.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The woman who was killed Wednesday in the 1200 block of Stuckey Avenue was 21-year-old MaKayla...
UPDATE: Stuckey Ave. shooting victim identified as FAMU grad student
Florida Sun Estates
‘So many empty trailers:’ tenants at Florida Sun Estates forced out due to rising rent
Corey Fuller
Gadsden County’s Corey Fuller resigns as football coach, headed to FSU
Tallahassee police investigate shooting near FAMU’s campus.
UPDATE: Teen boy dies after shooting near FAMU’s campus
Black mold and radon in a 1950s era building at Florida State University is the subject of a...
Report says FSU building has ‘cancer cluster’ on 4th floor due to black mold and radon

Latest News

Betton Road construction continues
City continues Betton Road construction
Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) logo and crime scene tape
I-10 crash in Jackson County severely injuries one
The Leon County Sheriff’s Office has launched a new mental health unit, partnering deputies...
LCSO launches new mental health unit
Semi crash on I-75
UPDATE: Semi-truck catches fire after I-75 crash, driver suffered minor injuries