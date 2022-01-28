Gadsden County’s Corey Fuller resigns as football coach, headed to FSU

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - WCTV has learned that Gadsden County Head Football Coach Corey Fuller has resigned his post after two seasons and is expected to join Mike Norvell’s staff at Florida State in a support role.

Fuller compiled an 11-9 record in his latest stint with the Jaguars (Fuller was the Head Coach of the East Gadsden Jaguars until 2011 with East and West Gadsden merging in 2017), playing one of the toughest schedules in FHSAA 4A, reaching the playoffs both years and advancing all the way to the State Semifinals in 2020.

The longtime Big Bend fixture’s return to Gadsden County came off the heels of a successful in Tallahassee at Godby.

The former FSU and Rickards standout is no stranger to the college ranks, serving as defensive backs coach at Florida A&M from 2011 to 2014 and serving four games as Interim Head Coach in ‘14 following the dismissal of Earl Holmes.

Current Associate Head Coach Devin Rispress has told WCTV he plans on applying to succeed Fuller at Gadsden.

