Advertisement

Gadsden County’s Corey Fuller resigns as football coach, headed to FSU

Corey Fuller
Corey Fuller(WCTV)
By Ryan Kelly
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 7:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - WCTV has learned that Gadsden County Head Football Coach Corey Fuller has resigned his post after two seasons and is expected to join Mike Norvell’s staff at Florida State in a support role.

Fuller compiled an 11-9 record in his latest stint with the Jaguars (Fuller was the Head Coach of the East Gadsden Jaguars until 2011 with East and West Gadsden merging in 2017), playing one of the toughest schedules in FHSAA 4A, reaching the playoffs both years and advancing all the way to the State Semifinals in 2020.

The longtime Big Bend fixture’s return to Gadsden County came off the heels of a successful in Tallahassee at Godby.

The former FSU and Rickards standout is no stranger to the college ranks, serving as defensive backs coach at Florida A&M from 2011 to 2014 and serving four games as Interim Head Coach in ‘14 following the dismissal of Earl Holmes.

Current Associate Head Coach Devin Rispress has told WCTV he plans on applying to succeed Fuller at Gadsden.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The woman who was killed Wednesday in the 1200 block of Stuckey Avenue was 21-year-old MaKayla...
UPDATE: Stuckey Ave. shooting victim identified as FAMU grad student
Florida Sun Estates
‘So many empty trailers:’ tenants at Florida Sun Estates forced out due to rising rent
‘No foul play’: Lowndes County Sheriff releases synopsis of Kendrick Johnson investigation; Family responds
Robert Carter in court on the second day of the trial.
Jury finds Robert Carter guilty on 19 of 21 counts
The Tallahassee Police Department has released officer body camera video from an altercation...
TPD releases bodycam footage of altercation with handcuffed man

Latest News

Sean Calhoun has been named the new head coach of the Colquitt County Packers.
New Colquitt Co. head football coach named
The Madison County Cowboys football team, fresh off their fourth state championship in five...
Reboot Complete: 1A State Champion Madison County visits WCTV’s studio
Madison County Cowboys football
Madison outlasts Hawthorne, 13-12, wins 1A State Championship
Thomas County Central Yellow Jackets football
TCC announces former Colquitt head coach Rogers as new head coach