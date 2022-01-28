I-10 crash in Jackson County severely injuries one

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida Highway Patrol officers responded to the scene of a crash Friday morning involving a tractor-trailer and a pick-up truck off of State Road 71 at Interstate 10.

According to the report, the driver of the tractor was headed eastbound on the interstate exit towing a trailer while the driver of the pick-up was headed southbound on State Road 71.

The 33-year-old driver of the tractor proceeded to crossover the southbound lanes of State Road 71 in an attempt to make a left-hand turn. While making that turn, the second vehicle, driven by an 18-year-old male, crashed into the left side of the trailer.

The impact caused both vehicles to spin out of control, with the pick-up slamming into the left side of the tractor.

The vehicle finally landed in both the southbound and northbound lanes facing troopers. The driver of the pick-up was seriously injured, while the passenger suffered minor injuries in this crash.

