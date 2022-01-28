Advertisement

I-10 crash in Jackson County severely injuries one

Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) logo and crime scene tape
Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) logo and crime scene tape(AP/WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 5:07 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida Highway Patrol officers responded to the scene of a crash Friday morning involving a tractor-trailer and a pick-up truck off of State Road 71 at Interstate 10.

According to the report, the driver of the tractor was headed eastbound on the interstate exit towing a trailer while the driver of the pick-up was headed southbound on State Road 71.

The 33-year-old driver of the tractor proceeded to crossover the southbound lanes of State Road 71 in an attempt to make a left-hand turn. While making that turn, the second vehicle, driven by an 18-year-old male, crashed into the left side of the trailer.

The impact caused both vehicles to spin out of control, with the pick-up slamming into the left side of the tractor.

The vehicle finally landed in both the southbound and northbound lanes facing troopers. The driver of the pick-up was seriously injured, while the passenger suffered minor injuries in this crash.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The woman who was killed Wednesday in the 1200 block of Stuckey Avenue was 21-year-old MaKayla...
UPDATE: Stuckey Ave. shooting victim identified as FAMU grad student
Florida Sun Estates
‘So many empty trailers:’ tenants at Florida Sun Estates forced out due to rising rent
Corey Fuller
Gadsden County’s Corey Fuller resigns as football coach, headed to FSU
Tallahassee police investigate shooting near FAMU’s campus.
UPDATE: Teen boy dies after shooting near FAMU’s campus
Black mold and radon in a 1950s era building at Florida State University is the subject of a...
Report says FSU building has ‘cancer cluster’ on 4th floor due to black mold and radon

Latest News

FSU's Sandels building
FSU Provost responds to reports of radon, black mold and cancer cluster in Sandels building
Betton Road construction continues
City continues Betton Road construction
The Leon County Sheriff’s Office has launched a new mental health unit, partnering deputies...
LCSO launches new mental health unit
Semi crash on I-75
UPDATE: Semi-truck catches fire after I-75 crash, driver suffered minor injuries