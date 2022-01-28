LCSO launches new mental health unit

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon County Sheriff’s Office has launched a new mental health unit, partnering deputies with master’s level counselors.

The program, in partnership with the Apalachee Center, launched in December.

The new unit has responded to 257 calls for service, including follow-ups, since its work began.

There are three teams that split up shifts that run from 8:00 a.m. to midnight.

One of the teams includes Deputy Paxton Rogers, a former school resource deputy.

Deputies go through critical incident training, learning about mental disorders, triggers, and trauma.

“We see the need in that training. It teaches tools that we can use, such as empathy. Understanding, being able to share and understand what it is exactly that these individuals are going through when they’re experiencing these mental health crisis,” Rogers said. “When we get there, and someone is in a full blown mental health crisis, we want to deescalate.”

Brianna Tebben is one of the counselors; she and Rogers travel together each day.

“The deputy first makes sure the scene is safe for the counselor to engage with the situation, then the counselor comes out and talks to the client,” Tebben explained.

She provides crisis counseling on scene.

“We can also provide resources that they might not know about, refer them to mental health resources that they need, refer them to counseling, therapy,” Tebben said.

The deputies dress in a polo style uniform and drive unmarked vehicles to make them more approachable.

Rogers said the difference between the mental health unit and a regular patrol unit is time.

“We take down information, whether it be from the caretaker or the individual, and then in a few days, they hear from us. And that’s the beauty of it I believe, that ongoing follow-up that we continue. And we also build rapor,” Rogers said.

The unit provides services to adults, minors, and people struggling with homelessness.

The City of Tallahassee launched a similar program last year, also in partnership with the Apalachee Center.

The Sheriff’s Office recently received funding for two new homeless outreach street deputies as well.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.