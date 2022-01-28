MLB makes donation towards new Jackie Robinson marker

CAIRO, Ga. (WCTV) - Grady County honored their most celebrated community member, Jackie Robinson. On Friday, January 28 Grady County community members unveil a new historic marker outside of the Rodenberry Memorial Library in Downtown Cairo, Georgia.

One year ago the original marker was vandalized by gun fire. A representative from the Major League Baseball attended the ceremony, along with the Vice President of the Negro League Museum, who is taking the damaged marker back to Kansas City to put on display in the museum.

The MLB helped make the new marker possible by donating $40 thousand, hoping to attract more eyes to the original birthplace of Robinson.

“It was a no brainer for us to support and help fix this marker,” said Kevin Moss, Sr Manager of Community Affairs MLB.

Cousin of Robinson, Dr. Linda Walden attended the ceremony. She worked to have the original marker created 20 years ago after learning not many children knew about Robinson’s South Georgia roots.

“Be proud of where you come from, because great people came from there and there’s greatness in you,” said Dr. Walden.

Dr. Walden also express attending the ceremony was deeply personal for her.

“it’s a big deal to me, it represents his contributions to this country. It represents moving us forward, it represents opening doors that were closed to African Americans and people of color,”

There are currently no leads on who vandalized the markers.

The Atlanta Braves are set to honor Robinson’s legacy this April and will bring their World Series Trophy to Cairo 75 years to the day Robinson broke the color barriers in Baseball.

