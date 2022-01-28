Advertisement

Overnight cold weather shelters open in Tallahassee ahead of cold weekend

During Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week, The CESC Kearney Center is expanding its...
During Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week, The CESC Kearney Center is expanding its services while encouraging the community to give back.(Michelle Roberts - WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 1:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - As cold overnight temperatures continue to creep into the area, the Kearney Center will act as an overnight cold shelter on Friday and Saturday for those in need.

It will be inside the Kearney Center in Tallahassee located at 2650 Municipal Way. Those who are in need of this resource should report at 6 p.m. for intake. The City of Tallahassee is also providing transportation from StarMetro.

Cold night shelters in Tallahassee open when temperatures are at or below 35 degrees.

The shelter will be following recommendations from the CDC as well as the Leon County Emergency Management. COVID-19 safety measures include socially distanced sleeping, face coverings, and enhanced sanitation practices.

If you would like more information on cold night shelters, call the Big Bend Continuum of Care Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at (850) 792-5015.

