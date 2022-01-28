Semi-truck crashes on I-75 south

SUWANNEE COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - A crash on I-75 southbound near White Springs caused major delays Friday morning as crews worked to clear the scene. According to Suwannee County Fire Rescue’s Facebook page, the crash involved one semi-truck and caught on fire as a result.

As of 7:30 a.m., troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol had all but one lane in both directions closed to traffic.

