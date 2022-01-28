Advertisement

Semi-truck crashes on I-75 south

By WCTV Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 7:39 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
SUWANNEE COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - A crash on I-75 southbound near White Springs caused major delays Friday morning as crews worked to clear the scene. According to Suwannee County Fire Rescue’s Facebook page, the crash involved one semi-truck and caught on fire as a result.

As of 7:30 a.m., troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol had all but one lane in both directions closed to traffic.

This is a developing story. Stay with wctv.tv as we continue to learn more information.

