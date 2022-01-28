Advertisement

Seminoles’ Osborne injured, will miss rest of season

Florida State forward Malik Osborne (10) and forward John Butler (22) celebrate beating Duke...
Florida State forward Malik Osborne (10) and forward John Butler (22) celebrate beating Duke 79-78 in overtime of an NCAA college basketball game in Tallahassee, Fla., Tuesday Jan. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Mark Wallheiser)(Mark Wallheiser | AP)
By Ryan Kelly
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 5:46 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - In a press release Friday, Florida State Men’s Basketball announced that Forward Malik Osborne will be out for the remainder of the 2021-22 season due to a left ankle injury. Osborne has been battling a lower body injury for some time now and appeared to tweak the injury earlier this week during the Seminoles’ loss at Georgia Tech.

The Redshirt Senior who transferred from Rice in 2019 has been a staple for the ‘Noles and was averaging 10 points and just under seven rebounds a game for FSU in the 17 games he’d appeared in.

Florida State will host Virginia Tech on Saturday with tip-off set for 3:00 PM.

