Tallahassee police investigate shooting near FAMU’s campus.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee police say one person was taken to the hospital, and another is in custody following a shooting near FAMU’s campus Thursday night.

According to TPD’s online incident map, officers received the call around 8:45. The shooting happened near the intersection of Liberty and Keith Streets.

The officer in charge tells WCTV the extent of the victim’s injuries are unknown, and since the suspect is in custody, there is no further danger to the public.

This is still an open and active investigation. We’ll update this story as soon as more details are available.

