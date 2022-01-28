WCTV’s 5, 5:30 and 6 p.m. shows airing on subchannel 6.6 on Friday, Jan. 28

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - WCTV’s 5, 5:30 and 6 p.m. shows for Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, will air on subchannel 6.6. This is because CBS is airing round three of the Farmers Insurance Open Golf Tournament from 5 to 8 p.m.

To find our newscasts on TV today, use the following reference guide (NOTE: call letters for the subchannel may appear as WFXU in your channel guide menu):

Free, Over The Air Digital Television, Tallahassee DMA - 6.6

MediaCom, Valdosta - 4

MediaCom, Thomasville - 5

CNS Television, Thomasville - 5

MediaCom, Bainbridge - 5

MediaCom, Havana - 5

MediaCom, Gretna - 5

MediaCom, Greensboro - 5

MediaCom, Donalsonville - 5

CenturyLink-Prism TV - 5

Comcast - Digital , Tallahassee - 14

Comcast - Digital , Quincy - 14

Comcast - Digital, Wakulla - 14

Comcast - Digital , Perry - 14

Comcast - Digital, Live Oak - 14 Comcast, Live Oak - Call 386-792-1820 and ask them to carry WCTV2

Southeastern Cable, Ochlocknee - 41

Charter, Lake Park - n/a We are currently in negotiations with Charter for them to carry WCTV2.

DirecTv, Tallahassee-Thomasville DMA - Channel 57

Dish Network, Tallahassee-Thomasville DMA - n/a Dish is authorized to carry WCTV2 but they have not yet done so. Contact Dish @ 1-888-284-7116 and ask them to carry WCTV2.



Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.