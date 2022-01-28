Advertisement

WCTV’s 5, 5:30 and 6 p.m. shows airing on subchannel 6.6 on Friday, Jan. 28

(WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 12:51 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - WCTV’s 5, 5:30 and 6 p.m. shows for Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, will air on subchannel 6.6. This is because CBS is airing round three of the Farmers Insurance Open Golf Tournament from 5 to 8 p.m.

To find our newscasts on TV today, use the following reference guide (NOTE: call letters for the subchannel may appear as WFXU in your channel guide menu):

  • Free, Over The Air Digital Television, Tallahassee DMA - 6.6
  • MediaCom, Valdosta - 4
  • MediaCom, Thomasville - 5
  • CNS Television, Thomasville - 5
  • MediaCom, Bainbridge - 5
  • MediaCom, Havana - 5
  • MediaCom, Gretna - 5
  • MediaCom, Greensboro - 5
  • MediaCom, Donalsonville - 5
  • CenturyLink-Prism TV - 5
  • Comcast - Digital , Tallahassee - 14
  • Comcast - Digital , Quincy - 14
  • Comcast - Digital, Wakulla - 14
  • Comcast - Digital , Perry - 14
  • Comcast - Digital, Live Oak - 14
    • Comcast, Live Oak - Call 386-792-1820 and ask them to carry WCTV2
  • Southeastern Cable, Ochlocknee - 41
  • Charter, Lake Park - n/a
    • We are currently in negotiations with Charter for them to carry WCTV2.
  • DirecTv, Tallahassee-Thomasville DMA - Channel 57
  • Dish Network, Tallahassee-Thomasville DMA - n/a
    • Dish is authorized to carry WCTV2 but they have not yet done so. Contact Dish @ 1-888-284-7116 and ask them to carry WCTV2.

