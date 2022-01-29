Advertisement

Apalachicola hosts the 12th annual Butts and Clucks Cook-Off on the Bay

The Florida BBQ Association sanctioned competition Butts and Clucks invites competitors from all over the country to show their BBQ chops.
By Brandon Spencer
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 2:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - BBQ galore.

The 12th annual Butts and Clucks Cook-Off on the Bay had it’s fifth straight professionally sanctioned competition Saturday in Apalachicola. The 43-team competition saw teams from as far south as West Palm and as far north as Indiana and New Jersey. The competition allows for the best of the best to showcase their BBQ chops based on taste, texture and presentation with a lot of the food going to a good cause

“Every team that’s competing in the competition this year donates their leftover food that they didn’t turn in for competition to our ECCC, our Elder Care Community Council here in Apalachicola, explained Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce Executive Director John Solomon. “They feed over 115 seniors a day at the Holy Family here in Apalachicola so all this food is going to be donated to them.”

Solomon says that each year the participants have increased by 15 percent and they hope the trend continues into 2023 to make it bigger and better than ever. This year’s winner walked home with a championship belt and a three thousand dollar check.

