Charles’ Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Saturday, Jan. 29

The winter chill is here and has prompted a Hard Freeze Warning for the area. Meteorologist Charles Roop has the details and forecast.
By Charles Roop
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 9:59 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - It’s cold. Temperatures Saturday morning were mainly in the 30s (as of 7 a.m.) with wind chills in the 20s. A Wind Chill Advisory was in effect for the Big Bend and South Georgia until 11 a.m. with wind chills between 10 to 20 degrees possible. The sky will stay sunny today with highs only getting into the mid 40s to near 50.

The area will likely see some of the coldest weather so far this winter with lows from the lower to mid 20s in South Georgia to the mid to upper 20s in the Big Bend to near 30 along the coast. A Hard Freeze Warning was in effect from 2 a.m. to 8 a.m. Sunday. Those in the warning should prepare for a hard freeze, and be mindful of pets, plants, people and pipes.

The National Weather Service issued a Hard Freeze Warning in effect for early Sunday morning....
Temperatures as low as 23 are expected.

The temperatures will begin to moderate as a high pressure center moves east Sunday and into the new work week. Temperatures will increase from below average this weekend to above average by mid week. Morning lows could even reach the 60s Thursday. Highs will approach 70 Monday and Tuesday with lows from the upper 30s to near 40.

Guidance models hint at another storm system developing and moving through the eastern U.S. Thursday into Thursday night. The European and American GFS models differ on timing and if/when the rain will clear out; therefore, confidence with details remain low for the end of the work week. For this update, rain chances will be at 40% Thursday and drop to 20% Friday.

