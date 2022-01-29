ESPN Top 60 recruit Kris Parker and Crossroad Academy Charter School say they’re poised for a State Title run

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - If you couldn’t tell already, we have some pretty great ball players in our area, some even receiving national recognition.

Right in our backyard, Crossroad Academy Charter School has one of the best players in the country in the class of 2023.

Kris parker is a 6′7 combo guard that has colleges like Florida, FSU, Virginia Tech, Illinois, Auburn and Kentucky all looking to grab his talents.

”Man Kris is awesome man. The best in the world, the best person I’ve ever seen man,” says Crossroad teammate Lathan Levens.

High praise for a high flyer. Kris parker is a 6′7 guard playing right here in Gadsden County and is ranked 29th in the ESPN top 60 but his coach and father Kenneth Parker says his success comes from his will to win.

”No matter what he wants to win at the end of the day so I think that’s what draws other players,” said Crossroad head coach Kenny Parker. “They can see that it’s not just about him but about him winning.”...

Teammates like Lathan Levens, who transferred to Crossroad to play with Parker, says he’s as good of a person as he is a player.

”Everything man like I had family problems and he came to me with that on and off the court. Him and his dad,” shared Levens.

For Kris, all the accolades are great but he’s just excited to try to win the state championship with his team.

”This probably one of the best teams I’ve ever been on. We just got that swag, we got that juice,” explained Parker. “So when we walk in the gym we know and feel like nobody can stop us and it took a little developing at the beginning of the season but now we’re rocking.”

The talented junior is averaging over 18 points and 6 rebounds per game with teams sending two players at him every game. But to him, that’s their biggest mistake.

”I will get double teamed and whatever but really teams underestimate my teammates like they can come out any given night, Markel, LA, or mike and they’ll give you 20 or 30 themselves,” said Parker. “So they can’t just stop me, they have to stop them too.”

And if you haven’t seen him play, his coach and proud father has a couple of reasons why you should.

”He can dribble, shoot, pass and he can rebound, block shots and do a little bit of everything,” described coach Parker. “So I think they will enjoy if they come and watch him play There’s not too many players around here like that.”

And as great as a talent he is, he is just as humble. When asked about himself he kept saying the word “We”, which explains why his team is poised to make another run at the state title and this time they’re as confident as ever to make it there.

