LIVE UPDATES: Florida State welcomes Virginia Tech to the Tuck

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Hey everybody, your friendly neighborhood Sports Director Ryan Kelly here. As I’m typing this we’re just under an hour away from tip between the Florida State Seminoles (13-6, 6-3 ACC) and the Virginia Tech Hokies (10-10, 2-7 ACC). I’ll be putting out live updates from here so feel free to bookmark and refresh often if you’re out and about and want updates.

FIRST HALF:

3:52 - Tech takes a 28-27 into the final media break of the half courtesy a three ball from Hunter Cattoor who has six for the Hokies.

7:02 - Still a tight one at the Tuck that sees FSU ahead 29-28. The assault from beyond the arc continues with both teams shooting 50% from downtown. FSU shooting better overall though at 60% from the floor to the Hokies’ 47%.

10:38 - The good news? The FSU offense has come to life early. Bad news? So has the Hokies. The ‘Noles lead it 19-18 at the under 12 TO with both teams shooting above 40% beyond the arc. Anthony Polite leads all Seminoles with seven points.

15:48 - We’ve hit the first media TO of the game with VT off to an early 7-5 lead. A three point play from Naheem McLeod down low and a friendly roll for Matt Cleveland account for FSU’s offense so far.

