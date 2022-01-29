Advertisement

LIVE UPDATES: Florida State welcomes Virginia Tech to the Tuck

Florida State's head coach Leonard Hamilton celebrates with his team their first ever ACC...
Florida State's head coach Leonard Hamilton celebrates with his team their first ever ACC championship after an NCAA college basketball game against Boston College Saturday, March 7 2020, in Tallahassee, Fla. Florida State won 80-62. (AP Photo/Steve Cannon)(Steve Cannon | AP)
By Ryan Kelly
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 2:19 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Hey everybody, your friendly neighborhood Sports Director Ryan Kelly here. As I’m typing this we’re just under an hour away from tip between the Florida State Seminoles (13-6, 6-3 ACC) and the Virginia Tech Hokies (10-10, 2-7 ACC). I’ll be putting out live updates from here so feel free to bookmark and refresh often if you’re out and about and want updates.

FIRST HALF:

3:52 - Tech takes a 28-27 into the final media break of the half courtesy a three ball from Hunter Cattoor who has six for the Hokies.

7:02 - Still a tight one at the Tuck that sees FSU ahead 29-28. The assault from beyond the arc continues with both teams shooting 50% from downtown. FSU shooting better overall though at 60% from the floor to the Hokies’ 47%.

10:38 - The good news? The FSU offense has come to life early. Bad news? So has the Hokies. The ‘Noles lead it 19-18 at the under 12 TO with both teams shooting above 40% beyond the arc. Anthony Polite leads all Seminoles with seven points.

15:48 - We’ve hit the first media TO of the game with VT off to an early 7-5 lead. A three point play from Naheem McLeod down low and a friendly roll for Matt Cleveland account for FSU’s offense so far.

