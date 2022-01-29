Advertisement

Nashville police officer decommissioned after interstate shooting

Officer Brian Murphy has been identified as the individual who fired the final two shots from a...
Officer Brian Murphy has been identified as the individual who fired the final two shots from a rifle in the I-65 incident.(Source: Metro Nashville Police Department via WSMV)
By Mary Alice Royse
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 9:18 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Metro Police Chief John Drake announced Friday afternoon that the Metro Nashville Police Department has decommissioned one of the officers involved in the I-65 shooting Thursday.

Drake said in his statement that Officer Brian Murphy, a 25-year MNPD veteran, has been decommissioned (loss of police authority) pending a review and the investigation of his actions at the scene on Thursday.

Murphy has been identified as the individual who fired the final two shots from a rifle in the I-65 incident.

Thursday afternoon, officers shot and killed Landon Eastep, 37, when he reportedly pulled a box cutter on a Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper on the shoulder of the interstate.

“While the TBI conducts its investigation of the shooting on behalf of the District Attorney, I have directed that our Training Academy staff thoroughly examine how our officers positioned themselves in this multi-agency response and as well review the tactics and procedures used in relation to those that we teach,” Drake said. “This department regularly reviews critical incidents, and the work on this one has begun. I am saddened by any loss of life, and I send my condolences to the Eastep family.”

Friday, the Metro Nashville Community Oversight board released a statement calling the shooting “gravely disturbing.”

MNPD said the other five officers that fired have been moved to routine administrative assignment at this early stage of the investigation. The officers that fired are Officer Justin Pinkelton, a 25-year MNPD veteran, Officer Sean Williams, a 17-year MNPD veteran, Officer Edin Plancic, a six-year MNPD veteran, Officer James Kidd, who joined the department last February, and Sgt. Steven Carrick, an eight-year MNPD veteran

Officers are still investigating the scene but have directed the MNPD Training Academy to begin an immediate review of the response to the multi-agency incident on I-65, as well as the tactics and procedures used by MNPD personnel.

Copyright 2022 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The woman who was killed Wednesday in the 1200 block of Stuckey Avenue was 21-year-old MaKayla...
UPDATE: Stuckey Ave. shooting victim identified as FAMU grad student
Florida Sun Estates
‘So many empty trailers:’ tenants at Florida Sun Estates forced out due to rising rent
Tallahassee police investigate shooting near FAMU’s campus.
UPDATE: Teen boy dies after shooting near FAMU’s campus
Corey Fuller
Gadsden County’s Corey Fuller resigns as football coach, headed to FSU
Black mold and radon in a 1950s era building at Florida State University is the subject of a...
Report says FSU building has ‘cancer cluster’ on 4th floor due to black mold and radon

Latest News

Jail staff celebrated with a cake that read, "Incarceration relocation celebration."
Florida sheriff’s office celebrates transfer of ‘problem’ inmate with cake, ice cream
The U.S. East Coast is bracing for a powerful winter storm that is expected produce blizzard...
States of emergency: Millions in path of 'bomb cyclone'
Several law enforcement officers were involved in the fatal shooting of a 37-year-old man on...
Police shoot, kill man walking along interstate in Tenn.
Police are investigating after swastikas and profanity were found scrawled on parts of...
Swastikas scrawled on DC’s Union Station