Preparing for the cold weekend ahead

Floridians prepare for the coldest weekend ahead.
By Madison Glaser
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 7:06 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - As we prepare for the cooler temperatures, city officials are reminding everyone to keep an eye on your pipes.

Jarrod Whitaker, the City’s Underground Utilities Engineer, said t’s important to do the following.

  • Allow faucet water to drip.
  • Protect exposed pipes, those outside and in the attic.
  • Cover backflow reader assembles, either with insulation or a blanket.

Whitaker says that these are just some simple steps to avoid any unplanned costs.

“Water has a tendency to expand when it freezes so it’s important that we pay close attention to the pipes in the homes, businesses in preparation to the cold weather,” said Utility Engineer Jarrod Whitaker.

If you run into trouble between the water meter and the house, the city recommends calling a plumber.

If there are any issues from the water meter out into the street, the city then recommends you get in contact with them.

However, three-year-old Pierce Milligan is not letting the colder weather put a damper on his weekend plans.

“My mommy is going to get my bike out for later,” said 3-year-old Pierce Milligan.

His mom, Sarah Milligan, expressed the importance of getting kids out of the house.

“We don’t let the colder weather bother us, we just bundle up and go outside, I think the fresh air is best for the kids,” said Sarah Milligan.

