Short handed Seminoles fall to hot shooting Hokies at home, 85-72

(WCTV)
By Ryan Kelly
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 5:12 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - After losing Malik Osborne for the season and being without the services of RayQuan Evans on Saturday afternoon, Florida State found itself with little answers as Virginia Tech blistered the Seminoles 85-72 in the program’s first ever win in the building.

The ‘Noles (13-7, 6-4 ACC) had no answers for a career day for Hokies’ (11-10, 3-7 ACC) guard Hunter Cattoor who finished the evening with 27 points and an incredible 9-11 performance beyond the arc. As a team Virginia Tech shot a remarkable 72% from downtown.

Florida State’s efforts were lead by veteran Anthony Polite who put up 17 points, 6 boards and three assists on the day but came up with an apparent wrist injury.

The Seminoles will return to action Wednesday at Clemson at 7 PM.

