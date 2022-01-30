Advertisement

Charles’ Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Sunday, Jan. 30

Sunday morning was downright chilly, but warmer weather is on the way. Meteorologist Charles Roop has the details and forecast.
By Charles Roop
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 9:15 AM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - It’s...a bit cold outside. At least one location dropped to 19 degrees as of 7 a.m. Sunday with other locations in the lower to mid 20s. The morning low of 19º in Tallahassee was the coldest since 2012, according to the National Weather Service Forecast Office in Tallahassee.

The warm-weather lovers have reason to rejoice as a southwesterly flow is forecast to take shape later on Sunday. The flow change will increase the temperatures with highs ranging from near 60 to the lower 60s in most locations under a sunny sky.

Sunday night and Monday morning will not be as cold with lows in the mid 30s inland to the lower 40s on the coast. A few locations hitting the freezing mark can’t be ruled out.

The start of the work week will not only be drier but also warmer. The warming trend will continue with lows increasing to near 40 Tuesday morning to the mid 40s Wednesday morning. Highs will increase from the upper 60s Monday to the mid 70s Wednesday.

Guidance models were arriving at more of an agreement with the next weather system that will bring a chance of rain starting late Thursday and extend into Friday. So far, rain chances will be at 40% mainly starting Thursday night. Both of the global models also keep the front over the area Saturday, which would leave a chance of a few showers. Temperatures are forecast to be above average during the end of the week.

This story was updated to include the morning low temperatures reported by the National Weather Service.

