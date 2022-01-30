Crash in Gadsden County leaving a 19-year-old with serious injuries

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - In Gadsden County, a 19-year-old is said to have serious injuries after a crash that sent a vehicle traveling approximately 250 feet.

Florida highway patrol responded to the crash around 2:30 Sunday morning on County Road 157 near Bell Road.

The driver collided with a culvert causing the vehicle to go airborne for roughly 100 feet before landing nose down, flipping multiple times.

The vehicle continued to travel for 150 feet before coming to a stop.

The cause of the crash is unknown.

