Missing Child Alert issued for Live Oak 9-year-old
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 8:50 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a Missing Child Alert for a Suwannee County boy Saturday night.
According to FDLE, 9-year-old Jaxon Nickerson was last seen in the area of the 7000 block of 160th Trail in Live Oak. He has long hair and wears a ponytail.
Nickerson is 4 feet tall, weighs 65 pounds, and has hazel eyes.
Authorities say he may be accompanied by 36-year-old Samantha Nickerson.
Anyone that has information on their whereabouts should call the Suwannee County Sheriff’s Office at (386) 362-2222.
