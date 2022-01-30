Missing Child Alert issued for Live Oak 9-year-old

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a Missing Child Alert for a Suwannee County boy Saturday night.

According to FDLE, 9-year-old Jaxon Nickerson was last seen in the area of the 7000 block of 160th Trail in Live Oak. He has long hair and wears a ponytail.

Nickerson is 4 feet tall, weighs 65 pounds, and has hazel eyes.

Authorities say he may be accompanied by 36-year-old Samantha Nickerson.

Anyone that has information on their whereabouts should call the Suwannee County Sheriff’s Office at (386) 362-2222.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.