Missing Child Alert issued for Live Oak 9-year-old

Authorities are searching for a missing 9-year-old in Live Oak.
Authorities are searching for a missing 9-year-old in Live Oak.(WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 8:50 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a Missing Child Alert for a Suwannee County boy Saturday night.

According to FDLE, 9-year-old Jaxon Nickerson was last seen in the area of the 7000 block of 160th Trail in Live Oak. He has long hair and wears a ponytail.

Nickerson is 4 feet tall, weighs 65 pounds, and has hazel eyes.

Authorities say he may be accompanied by 36-year-old Samantha Nickerson.

Anyone that has information on their whereabouts should call the Suwannee County Sheriff’s Office at (386) 362-2222.

