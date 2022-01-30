Semi crash in Franklin County

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - In Franklin County, a semi truck crashed into a tree overturning on it’s passenger side on Saturday, at 5 p.m., on State Road 65 on Bloody Bluff Road.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the driver was traveling North on State Road 65 and ended up driving off the road onto the east shoulder.

The driver tried to get back on the road but the rear of the truck collided with a tree.

No injuries were reported and the cause of what made the driver drive off the road remains unknown at this time.

