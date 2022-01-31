Advertisement

Charles’ Evening Weather Update - Sunday, Jan. 30

(WCTV)
By Charles Roop
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 11:04 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Sunday was much warmer than the previous two days as a southwesterly flow brought in a little more moisture and sunshine allowed for more heating. Highs mainly got close to 60 in the Big Bend and South Georgia Sunday, and temperatures are forecast to be warmer than the night before. Lows will range from the upper 30s to near 40 inland to the mid 40s along/near the coast with a mostly clear sky.

The beginning of the week will be a dry and fairly quiet one with temperatures above normal for late January and early February. Highs will range from the near 70 Monday and Tuesday to the mid 70s Wednesday. Lows will range from the low 40s Tuesday morning to the upper 40s Wednesday.

A cold front is forecast to enter the Southeast U.S. Thursday. Timing differences remained with the two main global guidance models, but rain chances will begin to increase Thursday night and are at 50% for Friday. The front will likely sink south into Central Florida and potentially dry the area out for Saturday. The latest model runs showed a disturbance moving through the Southeast Sunday, but run-to-run consistency was lacking. For now, a 20% chance of a shower or two is in the forecast for Sunday.

