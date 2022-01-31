Gadsden County unveils a COVID-19 Memorial in front of their courthouse

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - In Gadsden County the board of commissioners created a memorial for Covid victims in the county.

The memorial in front of the courthouse is set to be a constant reminder of what’s been lost.

“One life lost is too many. We love our people and we want everyone here to be safe and happy,” said Gadsden County Commissioner Brenda Holt.

As a reminder to be safe, the Gadsden County Board of Commissioners set up a memorial to honor those in the county who have lost their lives to the virus.

“These are our friends and family that we lost to Covid and in order to get our citizens to take precautions we wanted to demonstrate, the board of county commissioners voted to demonstrate how many people we’ve lost since last fall,” shared Commissioner Holt.

Each flag in front of the courthouse stands for one of the 164 people that have died from Covid since last fall. The number even catching the eyes of the youth.

“It shows how many people in small counties like this can be effected by covid-19 said Gadsden County resident Kajhiraa Holt. “164 people is a large amount of people for a small county like Gadsden County.”

The visual, a sign for people to remain vigilant and cautious.

“It’s a shame how many people have died from Covid-19. I think more people need to know about this, more people need to be informed about the safety procedures and things we need to do to prevent this from happening,” explained Holt.

The memorial also acting as a call to action to keep all residents safe.

“Get vaccinated. Protect your family and your friends. Be careful about what we do. We want you to make it to 2023 not just 2022,” exclaimed Commissioner Holt.

Commissioner Holt says the board also voted to eventually create a standing memorial for Covid victims similar to the Veteran’s Memorial in front of the courthouse.

