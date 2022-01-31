Advertisement

UPDATE: Police arrest 24-year-old following shooting death of FAMU grad student

Precious Charlton was arrested Saturday on felony murder and drug charges.
Precious Charlton was arrested Saturday on felony murder and drug charges.(WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 9:54 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tallahassee woman was arrested Saturday in connection with the shooting death of a Florida A&M graduate student last week.

According to court documents, 24-year-old Precious Charlton was charged with one count of third-degree felony murder and drug possession with intent to sell.

Police say after an extensive investigation, Charlton was determined to be driving the car the victim was in at the time of the shooting. She took the victim to the hospital, TPD says.

“Charlton was not the shooter in this incident,” TPD’s incident report says.

Police previously reported a fatal shooting Wednesday at the Providence Pointe Apartment complex. The family identified the victim as 22-year-old MaKayla Bryant.

Friends and family gathered on FAMU’s campus Saturday to honor Bryant at a vigil.

Bond was set at $50,000 for Charlton in a Sunday court appearance. At last check, she was still located inside the Leon County Jail.

TPD says it has no more information to release at this time, but there could be more arrests in this case down the line.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sedric Thomas was charged with first degree murder following a confrontation at a Gretna...
Gretna PD: man killed in shooting following dispute at business, suspect arrested following standoff
Authorities are searching for a missing 9-year-old in Live Oak.
Missing Child Alert issued for Live Oak 9-year-old
Tallahassee Police are investigating a death on East Tennessee Street.
TPD working death investigation on East Tennessee Street
Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) logo and crime scene tape
Crash in Gadsden County leaves a 19-year-old with serious injuries
Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) logo and crime scene tape
Semi crash in Franklin County

Latest News

Generic graphic -- Leon County Booking Report
Leon County Booking Report: Jan. 31, 2022
What's Brewing? Jan. 7, 2022
What’s Brewing? Jan. 31, 2022
What's Brewing? Jan. 31, 2022
Friends, family and faculty gathered at FAMU for a vigil to remember Makayla Bryant.
FAMU hosts a vigil to remember their fallen Rattler Makayla Bryant