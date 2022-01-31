UPDATE: Police arrest 24-year-old following shooting death of FAMU grad student

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tallahassee woman was arrested Saturday in connection with the shooting death of a Florida A&M graduate student last week.

According to court documents, 24-year-old Precious Charlton was charged with one count of third-degree felony murder and drug possession with intent to sell.

Police say after an extensive investigation, Charlton was determined to be driving the car the victim was in at the time of the shooting. She took the victim to the hospital, TPD says.

“Charlton was not the shooter in this incident,” TPD’s incident report says.

Police previously reported a fatal shooting Wednesday at the Providence Pointe Apartment complex. The family identified the victim as 22-year-old MaKayla Bryant.

Friends and family gathered on FAMU’s campus Saturday to honor Bryant at a vigil.

Bond was set at $50,000 for Charlton in a Sunday court appearance. At last check, she was still located inside the Leon County Jail.

TPD says it has no more information to release at this time, but there could be more arrests in this case down the line.

