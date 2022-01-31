Advertisement

Shots fired in Corvallis Ave. apartment, no injuries reported

Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
(AP/WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 3:02 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department says no injuries were reported after shots were fired inside a Corvallis Avenue apartment early Monday morning.

According to police, officers responded to the shooting in the 1900 block of Corvallis Ave. around 1:34 a.m.

TPD says the people at the scene told officers there was an “impromptu gathering” and nothing happened that would cause a shooting, but soon after people left, the shooting happened.

“Multiple rounds entered the apartment and neighboring apartment,” TPD’s incident report says. “This investigation is still ongoing.”

